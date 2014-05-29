FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nadal finds form to surge into French Open third round
May 29, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

Nadal finds form to surge into French Open third round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rafael Nadal of Spain reaches out to return a forehand to Dominic Thiem of Austria during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS (Reuters) - Eight-times champion Rafa Nadal showed glimpses of his awe-inspiring best as he beat Austrian sensation Dominic Thiem 6-2 6-2 6-3 to reach the French Open third round on Thursday.

The world No. 1 and 20-year-old Thiem traded forehand winners in a spectacular match on court Philippe Chatrier but the Spaniard too often had the extra shot.

Nadal, who for the first time arrived at Roland Garros having lost three matches on his favored clay in the season, sealed victory on his second match point when Thiem sent a forehand long.

The Spaniard will next face Russian Teymuraz Gabashvili or Argentine Leonardo Mayer.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond

