Nadal to decide this week on fitness to defend U.S. Open
August 12, 2014 / 6:45 PM / 3 years ago

Nadal to decide this week on fitness to defend U.S. Open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rafael Nadal of Spain attends a news conference after being defeated by Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Heavey/AELTC/Pool

(Reuters) - Rafa Nadal will decide by the end of this week whether he is fit enough to defend his U.S. Open title after suffering a right wrist injury that ruled him out of two tune-up events, the Spaniard’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

“He went for a check (up) today in Barcelona and (the) imagery looks as predicted. He will practice in the next days and decide on Friday or Saturday,” his spokesman said ahead of the U.S grand slam which starts later this month.

The 28-year-old Majorcan left-hander sustained the injury during practice last month and has been training with a cast on his right wrist.

Nadal was forced to withdraw from last week’s Rogers Cup in Toronto and this week’s Cincinnati Open, putting in doubt his participation at the year’s final grand slam at Flushing Meadows in New York starting on Aug. 25.

Last week the world number two posted a picture of himself working on court with his uncle and coach Toni in which a black wrist support was clearly visible.

“Making the most of these days to continue training, always with desire and optimism,” Nadal wrote.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
