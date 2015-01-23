FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nadal avoids Federer's fate with comfortable win
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 23, 2015 / 11:45 AM / 3 years ago

Nadal avoids Federer's fate with comfortable win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rafael Nadal of Spain watches the ball during his men's singles third round match against Dudi Sela of Israel at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (AUSTRALIA - Tags: SPORT TENNIS)

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal advanced into the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday with a 6-1 6-0 7-5 victory over Israel’s Dudi Sela, avoiding the fate that befell second seed Roger Federer who had earlier been dumped out of the tournament by Andreas Seppi.

Third seeded Nadal had himself narrowly avoided an early exit when he needed five sets and more than four hours to beat American qualifier Tim Smyczek in the second round as he battled illness, but made no such mistakes on Friday.

The Spaniard jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first set and never looked back, despite some resistance from the 106th ranked Sela in the third set, to win in a shade over two hours.

The 14-times grand slam champion will now meet 14th seed Kevin Anderson after the big serving South African beat France’s Richard Gasquet 6-4 7-6(3) 7-6(6).

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by martyn Herman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.