Nadal confident of playing well at U.S. Open
August 26, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Nadal confident of playing well at U.S. Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their men's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former world number one Rafa Nadal is feeling confident about his chances of competing for a third U.S. Open title when the tournament starts in New York next week.

“I hope to be ready for it. I have been playing well the last couple of weeks. I think I‘m in better shape than a few months ago then arrived the competition and everything that happened,” the 29-year old Spaniard told Reuters.

“But I‘m confident that I can play well.”

Nadal, who won the U.S. Open in 2010 and 2013 but missed last year’s tournament due to illness and injury, was ousted from Wimbledon in a shock second round exit but has claimed three titles in 2015 -- Hamburg, Stuttgart and Buenos Aires.

The eighth seed was speaking on the sidelines of a promotional event for a Tommy Hilfiger underwear campaign the 14-times grand slam tournament winner stars in on Tuesday.

Reporting By Reuters Television in New York; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
