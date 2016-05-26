FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nadal downs Bagnis to notch up double century
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 26, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

Nadal downs Bagnis to notch up double century

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros - Rafael Nadal of Spain vs Facundo Bagnis of Argentina - Paris, France - 26/05/16. Nadal returns ball. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - Rafael Nadal chalked up a double century of grand slam match wins by putting Argentine challenger Facundo Bagnis firmly in his place with a 6-3 6-0 6-3 demolition job in the second round of the French Open on Thursday.

Playing in only his sixth grand slam match, Bagnis broke Nadal’s serve in the opening game before taking a 2-0 lead.

But if the 99th-ranked Bagnis harbored any hopes of ending the fourth seed’s bid for a record-extending 10th Roland Garros title, those dreams were brutally crushed as Nadal surrendered only four further games before wrapping up victory.

Nadal is one of only eight players in the history of men’s tennis to reach the 200 grand slam win milestone.

Beaten in the quarter-finals last year by Novak Djokovic, Nadal has dropped just nine games in two rounds as he attempts to reclaim his title.

He will next play either Frenchman Nicolas Mahut or Marcel Granollers of Spain for a place in the fourth round.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Martyn Herman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.