Sep 4, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain serves against Lucas Pouille of France (not pictured) on day seven of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sept 4, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Lucas Pouille of France winning a game late in the fifth set against Rafael Nadal of Spain (not pictured) on day seven of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK Young Frenchman Lucas Pouille scored a stunning five-set upset over 14-times grand slam singles winner Rafa Nadal, winning a climactic tiebreaker 8-6 to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals on Sunday.

Displaying poise beyond his years, the 22-year-old Pouille took charge early and led two sets to one, then rebounded after sagging in the fourth set to win 6-1 2-6 6-4 3-6 7-6(6) in a four hour, seven minute struggle against the fourth seed.

Playing in his third consecutive five-set match, 24th seed Pouille, still looking for his first ATP Tour title, showed that his quarter-final advance earlier this season at Wimbledon was no fluke.

"I couldn't dream better than this," he said in an on-court interview after falling flat on his back in celebration after his forehand winner ended the marathon on his fourth match point.

Pouille will play 10th-seeded compatriot Gael Monfils in the last eight.

Monfils advanced with a 6-3 6-2 6-3 victory winner against unseeded Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus, and has yet to lose a set in the tournament.

