Marathon man Nishikori outlasts Wawrinka to reach semis

Kei Nishikori of Japan celebrates after defeating Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in their quarter-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Kei Nishikori wore down Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka 3-6 7-5 7-6 (7) 6-7 (5) 6-4 at the U.S. Open on Wednesday to become the first Japanese man in 81 years to make a grand slam semi-final.

Two days after needing fours hours and 19 minutes to get by Canadian Milos Raonic in the tournament’s longest match, the 24-year-old Japanese had enough left in the tank to edge Australian Open champion Wawrinka in a four hours and 15 minute test of wills.

With the victory Nishikori claims a bit of tennis notoriety becoming the first Japanese man to reach the last four of a grand slam since Jiro Satoh at Wimbledon in 1933.

Nishikori will now await the winner between world number one Novak Djokovic and Scotsman Andy Murray who clash later on Wednesday.