FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marathon man Nishikori outlasts Wawrinka to reach semis
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 4, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

Marathon man Nishikori outlasts Wawrinka to reach semis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kei Nishikori of Japan celebrates after defeating Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in their quarter-final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Kei Nishikori wore down Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka 3-6 7-5 7-6 (7) 6-7 (5) 6-4 at the U.S. Open on Wednesday to become the first Japanese man in 81 years to make a grand slam semi-final.

Two days after needing fours hours and 19 minutes to get by Canadian Milos Raonic in the tournament’s longest match, the 24-year-old Japanese had enough left in the tank to edge Australian Open champion Wawrinka in a four hours and 15 minute test of wills.

With the victory Nishikori claims a bit of tennis notoriety becoming the first Japanese man to reach the last four of a grand slam since Jiro Satoh at Wimbledon in 1933.

Nishikori will now await the winner between world number one Novak Djokovic and Scotsman Andy Murray who clash later on Wednesday.

Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.