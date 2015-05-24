FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No mishap as Nishikori books second-round spot in Paris
May 24, 2015 / 3:50 PM / 2 years ago

No mishap as Nishikori books second-round spot in Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Kei Nishikori of Japan plays a shot to Paul-Henri Mathieu of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS (Reuters) - Japanese fifth seed Kei Nishikori avoided a first-round mishap against local favorite Paul-Henri Mathieu to advance on the first day of the French Open with a 6-3 7-5 6-1 victory on Sunday.

Nishikori, who won the claycourt Barcelona Open last month, struggled early on but he was eventually too quick for the world number 123.

Mathieu, who had proved in the past in tight matches against Roger Federer and nine-times Roland Garros champion Rafa Nadal he could be a tough nut to crack, went a break up in the second set but that was as close as he got to causing an upset.

Nishikori will next face either Australian Marinko Matosevic or Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer

