Peng beats Swiss teen to reach U.S. Open semi-finals
September 2, 2014

Peng beats Swiss teen to reach U.S. Open semi-finals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Peng Shuai of China reacts after her victory over Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in their quarterfinals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Peng Shuai of China advanced to the semi-finals of the U.S. Open by outclassing Swiss teenager Belinda Bencic with a barrage of pinpoint groundstrokes in a 6-2 6-1 rout on Tuesday.

Peng, 28, delivered a master lesson to the 17-year-old Bencic on Arthur Ashe Stadium court in a battle of unseeded players, winning the groundstroke rallies and unleashing passing shot winners after luring the Swiss to the net with short balls.

World number one-ranked doubles player Shuai, whose best previous singles result in 36 grand slams was to the fourth-round, used her two-fisted groundstrokes to register 24 winners and seven unforced errors in a virtuoso performance.

The Chinese will play either former world number one Caroline Wozniacki, the 10th seed from Denmark, or Italian 13th seed Sara Errani in the semi-finals.

Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
