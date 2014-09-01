FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pennetta returns to quarters with win over Dellacqua
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 1, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

Pennetta returns to quarters with win over Dellacqua

Simon Cambers

1 Min Read

Sept 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Flavia Pennetta (ITA) reacts after defeating Casey Dellacqua (AUS) on day eight of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Flavia Pennetta reached the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the fifth time in seven years on Monday, beating Australian Casey Dellacqua 7-5 6-2.

A semi-finalist 12 months ago, the Italian was two points away from losing the opening set, then ran away with the second to set up a clash with top seed Serena Williams or Kaia Kanepi of Estonia.

Having led by an early break, the 32-year-old Pennetta rallied from 4-5, 15-30 to win the first set against the number 29 seed.

Growing in confidence, Pennetta showed deft touch with a series of drop shots and eased to victory in one hour, 20 minutes.

Reporting by Simon Cambers, editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.