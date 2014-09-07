Profiles of U.S. Open men's singles finalists

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Brief biographies of the men’s finalists at the 2014 U.S. Open (prefix number denotes seeding):

10-Kei Nishikori (Japan)

Age: 24

Grand Slam titles: 0

The first man from an Asian country to reach a grand slam final, Nishikori advanced to the title match with a string of upsets, taking down fifth seed Milos Raonic in the fourth round, third seed and Australian Open champion Stanislas Wawrinka in the quarters and world No.1 Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals.

Nishikori has proved he can grind out victories, spending 11 hours, 16 minutes on court so far.

He has won two of his five career titles this season, breaking into the top 10 of the world rankings for the first time in May - a sign that his hiring of former French Open champion Michael Chang as coach is paying dividends.

There was a question mark over his fitness leading into the U.S. Open after missing much of the build-up to the year’s final grand slam, withdrawing from events in Toronto and Cincinnati with a toe injury.

- -

14-Marin Cilic (Croatia)

Age: 25

Grand Slam titles: 0

Missed last year’s U.S. Open while serving a four-month suspension for testing positive for a banned substance contained in a glucose tablet bought at a pharmacy.

Previous best grand slam result was a semi-final appearance at the 2010 Australian Open.

Upset 17-times grand slam winner Roger Federer in three sets in the semi-final.

Owns one of the biggest serves in men’s tennis, serving three consecutive aces in the final game against Federer.

First Croatian to reach a grand slam final since coach Goran Ivanisevic won the Wimbledon title in 2001.

Head-to-Head

Nishikori leads 5-2