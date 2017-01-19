FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Impressive Pliskova marches on with Blinkova thrashing
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 19, 2017 / 1:38 AM / 7 months ago

Impressive Pliskova marches on with Blinkova thrashing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Karolina Pliskova gave Russian teenager Anna Blinkova a massive wakeup call to the realities of grand slam tennis with a 6-0 6-2 Australian Open second round romp in just 59 minutes on Thursday.

The 18-year-old Blinkova ensured she did not suffer the dreaded 'double bagel' 6-0 6-0 scoreline in the fifth game of the second set when she held serve, with the crowd in Margaret Court Arena giving her a warm round of sympathetic applause.

Blinkova, who came through qualifying and upset Romania's Monia Niculescu in the first round, broke into a huge grin and raised her left arm in mock triumph to salute the recognition.

The big-serving Pliskova, however, who was equally as dismissive of Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in the first round with a 6-2 6-0 victory, wrapped up the win over the grand slam debutant with her ninth ace.

Writing by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John O'Brien

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.