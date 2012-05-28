FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Radwanska makes short work of Jovanovski at French Open
#Sports News
May 28, 2012 / 6:40 PM / in 5 years

Radwanska makes short work of Jovanovski at French Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland returns the ball to Bojana Jovanovski of Serbia during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PARIS (Reuters) - Third seed Agnieszka Radwanska made short work of her first opponent at the French Open, flattening Serbian Bojana Jovanovski 6-1 6-0 in 49 minutes on Monday.

Radwanska set up a second-round meeting with American former world number one Venus Williams, who is finding her feet in tennis again after being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease.

Jovanovski tried to fight back at the end of the first set on Court One, saving three set points on her own serve before putting a backhand into the net.

The second set was even more one-sided, with Pole Radwanska allowing her rival a single point in the first three games. Jovanovski produced another backhand error on matchpoint, and her ordeal was over.

Reporting by Clare Fallon, editing by Pritha Sarkar

