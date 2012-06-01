FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuznetsova powers past Radwanska into French fourth round
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 1, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 5 years ago

Kuznetsova powers past Radwanska into French fourth round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia returns the ball to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Third seed Agnieszka Radwanska exited the French Open on Friday after being comprehensively out-fought and out-maneuvered in a straight-sets, third-round defeat to former champion Svetlana Kuznetsova.

The 26th seed, who won the 2009 title at Roland Garros, won 6-1 6-2 with a display of relentless consistency to which the frequently wayward Radwanska had no response.

Despite her lithe frame, the Pole looked ill at ease on the clay and lacked the all-round aggression of her Russian opponent who broke four times to take the first set in 30 minutes.

Kuznetsova continued to punish the out-of-sorts Radwanska to book her place in the fourth round where she will face Italy’s claycourt specialist Sara Errani who beat 13th seed Ana Ivanovic.

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Clare Fallon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.