Kuznetsova powers past Radwanska into French fourth round

Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia returns the ball to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Third seed Agnieszka Radwanska exited the French Open on Friday after being comprehensively out-fought and out-maneuvered in a straight-sets, third-round defeat to former champion Svetlana Kuznetsova.

The 26th seed, who won the 2009 title at Roland Garros, won 6-1 6-2 with a display of relentless consistency to which the frequently wayward Radwanska had no response.

Despite her lithe frame, the Pole looked ill at ease on the clay and lacked the all-round aggression of her Russian opponent who broke four times to take the first set in 30 minutes.

Kuznetsova continued to punish the out-of-sorts Radwanska to book her place in the fourth round where she will face Italy’s claycourt specialist Sara Errani who beat 13th seed Ana Ivanovic.