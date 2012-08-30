FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Radwanska storms back at U.S. Open to beat Suarez Navarro
August 30, 2012 / 9:10 PM / 5 years ago

Radwanska storms back at U.S. Open to beat Suarez Navarro

Simon Cambers

1 Min Read

Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland hits a return to Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Second seed Agnieszka Radwanska won 11 straight games as she recovered to beat Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain 4-6 6-3 6-0 in a second-round battle at the U.S. Open on Thursday.

The Wimbledon runner-up looked in trouble when world number 39 Navarro was leading 3-1 in the second set but Radwanska hit back to claim victory after one hour, 57 minutes.

In a grueling match containing a series of long rallies, Suarez Navarro took the attack to Radwanska and the Pole in trouble for a set and a half.

But when she broke back for 3-3, everything changed and she reeled off the next nine games to set up a meeting with former world number one Jelena Jankovic of Serbia.

(Editng by Steve Ginsburg)

This story corrects to winning 11 straight games in the first paragraph

