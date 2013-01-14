Radwanska bounces Bobusic to extend winning streak

Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland hits a return to Bojana Bobusic of Australia during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska battled through a tricky first set and swept through the second to beat Australian Bojana Bobusic 7-5 6-0 and extend her season-long winning streak to 10 matches at the Australian Open on Monday.

The fourth seed, who won back-to-back titles to kick off the new year, was never going to match the 6-0 6-0 victory over Dominika Cibulkova in the Sydney International final last week but after a slow start, she gradually overpowered her opponent.

After dropping serve three times in the first set, Radwanska rediscovered her touch on a blustery Margaret Court Arena with wildcard Bobusic’s 41 unforced errors helping her advance to a second round meeting with Arantxa Rus or Irina-Camelia Begu.

A Wimbledon finalist last year, Radwanska has made three appearances in the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park and is determined to go deeper this year.

“It’s always tough when you have never played someone before,” she said at courtside. “I will do everything in my power to do better this year.”