Radwanska rolls into second round in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Polish third seed Agnieszka Radwanska capitalized on Chinese Zhang Shuai’s meltdown and advanced into the second round of the French Open with a 6-3 6-0 win on Sunday.
As clouds rapidly gathered over Court Philippe Chatrier on a chilly morning, the first seven games went against serve before Radwanska bagged the remaining eight games.
She ended her hapless opponent’s ordeal on the first match point with a fine volley to set up a meeting with Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic or French wildcard Mathilde Johansson.
“It’s important that I settled in two sets and spent only one hour on court,” Radwanska told a courtside interviewer.
