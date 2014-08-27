Fourth seed Radwanska upset by Peng at U.S. Open

Aug 27, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Shuai Peng (CHN) reacts to defeating Agnieszka Radwanska (POL) on Armstrong Stadium on day three of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Peng Shuai of China upset fourth-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland 6-3 6-4 in a shocking start to the women’s second round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Peng, the doubles world number one, used her piercing, two-fisted groundstrokes to put Radwanska on the defensive and claimed the biggest scalp of the championship on her third match point with a backhand crosscourt winner.

Peng, the French Open doubles champion who is looking for her first career WTA Tour title, registered 28 winners in the 96-minute match.

The unseeded Chinese, ranked 39th in singles, will play either 28th seed Roberta Vinci of Italy or Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania in the third round of the year’s final grand slam.