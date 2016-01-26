Radwanska dispatches Suarez Navarro to make semis

Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska celebrates after winning her quarter-final match against Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Issei Kato

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska advanced to her second Australian Open semi-final after beating Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro 6-1 6-3 at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Pole jumped out to a 4-0 lead with two breaks of serve in the first set, and while the Spaniard finally managed to hold in the fifth game, Radwanska broke again on her second set point to seal it in 28 minutes.

Radwanska opened up a 2-0 lead in the second but then neither player held serve for the next three games until 10th seed Suarez Navarro won an 11-minute sixth game to level at 3-3.

Radwanska, who also made the last four in 2014, broke again in the eighth game before serving out for the match.

She will next meet either defending champion Serena Williams or 2008 winner Maria Sharapova, who are up next on Rod Laver Arena.