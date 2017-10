Spectators walk under umbrellas between the court as rain stops play during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Australian sixth seed Samantha Stosur and Italian Sara Errani began their French Open semi-final on Thursday following a one-hour-20-minute rain delay.

Play had been due to start at 08:00 a.m. EDT but the players were kept off court as a heavy downpour sent fans running for cover at Roland Garros.

Weather permitting, the second semi-final will feature title favorite Maria Sharapova and Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.