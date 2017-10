Grounds staff cover the court as rain stops the men's singles semi-final match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and his compatriot David Ferrer during their at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal and David Ferrer resumed their French Open semi-final following a 55-minute rain interruption on Friday.

The six-times champion was leading 6-2 4-1 when the heavens opened at 8:21 a.m. EDT over Roland Garros.

Roger Federer is scheduled to take on Novak Djokovic in the second semi-final.