Rain halts play for two hours at U.S. Open

Spectators walking past are reflected on a puddle of water during a rain delay at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Play was suspended for about two hours on the opening day of the U.S. Open on Monday when rain showers swept through the National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows.

Defending champion and seventh seed Sam Stosur of Australia was one of the few players to reach the second round before the rain came as she crushed Croatia’s Petra Martic 6-1 6-1.

The showers arrived at 1230 ET and halted play on all of the courts as fans raced for cover. Scattered showers were forecast throughout the day although play resumed about 1440 ET.

Among those scheduled to play later on Monday were five-times champion and world number one Roger Federer, three-times winner Kim Clijsters and 2006 champion Maria Sharapova.