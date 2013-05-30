Rain halts French Open play

PARIS (Reuters) - Second-round matches were interrupted at the French Open on Thursday because of rain.

The Philippe Chatrier and Suzanne Lenglen courts were covered at 12:30 local time (10:30 GMT) with Australian ninth seed Samantha Stosur 6-4 4-1 up against France’s Kristina Mladenovic and Bulgarian 26th seed Grigor Dimitrov leading French teenager Lucas Pouille 6-1 7-6 (4).

Serbian 18th seed Jelena Jankovic had time to book her place in the third round with a 6-3 6-0 demolition of Spain’s Muguruza Blanco.

World number one Novak Djokovic and defending champions Rafael Nadal and Maria Sharapova were scheduled to play later on Thursday.