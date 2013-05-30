FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rain halts French Open play
May 30, 2013 / 11:21 AM / 4 years ago

Rain halts French Open play

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Second-round matches were interrupted at the French Open on Thursday because of rain.

The Philippe Chatrier and Suzanne Lenglen courts were covered at 12:30 local time (10:30 GMT) with Australian ninth seed Samantha Stosur 6-4 4-1 up against France’s Kristina Mladenovic and Bulgarian 26th seed Grigor Dimitrov leading French teenager Lucas Pouille 6-1 7-6 (4).

Serbian 18th seed Jelena Jankovic had time to book her place in the third round with a 6-3 6-0 demolition of Spain’s Muguruza Blanco.

World number one Novak Djokovic and defending champions Rafael Nadal and Maria Sharapova were scheduled to play later on Thursday.

Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez

