Sharapova vs. Azarenka semi-final resumes

Maria Sharapova of Russia discusses a line call with an umpire during her women's singles semi-final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - The French Open semi-final between defending champion Maria Sharapova and Belarussian third seed Victoria Azarenka has resumed after a 30-minute rain interruption on Thursday.

Azarenka had leveled the match by taking the second set 6-2, after the Russian second seed had won the opener 6-1, when the covers were brought on to Court Philippe Chatrier.

The second semi-final will feature world number one Serena Williams of the United States and Italian fifth seed Sara Errani.