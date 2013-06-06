FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sharapova vs. Azarenka semi-final resumes
#Sports News
June 6, 2013 / 2:45 PM / 4 years ago

Sharapova vs. Azarenka semi-final resumes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Maria Sharapova of Russia discusses a line call with an umpire during her women's singles semi-final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - The French Open semi-final between defending champion Maria Sharapova and Belarussian third seed Victoria Azarenka has resumed after a 30-minute rain interruption on Thursday.

Azarenka had leveled the match by taking the second set 6-2, after the Russian second seed had won the opener 6-1, when the covers were brought on to Court Philippe Chatrier.

The second semi-final will feature world number one Serena Williams of the United States and Italian fifth seed Sara Errani.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Tony Jimenez

