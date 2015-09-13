Djokovic-Federer final begins after three-hour delay

Sep 13, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia greets Roger Federer of Switzerland before the Men's Singles Final on day fourteen of the 2015 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Open men’s final between top seed Novak Djokovic and second seed Roger Federer began three hours after the originally scheduled start due to rain at the U.S. National Tennis Center on Sunday.

Skies darkened and winds picked up just before the players were scheduled to take the court for warm-ups at 4 p.m. ET and the start was then delayed after rain began to fall.

With the blue court dried and the storm system gone from the area, the players finally came out at 7:10 p.m. ET to warm up at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the shell of a retractable roof is in place and expected to be in operation for next year’s U.S. Open.

World number one Djokovic, 28, is seeking to win his third grand slam crown of the year after winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles.

Federer, 34, is aiming to add to his all-time record 17 grand slam singles titles and first since his 2012 Wimbledon triumph.