Djokovic left hanging as rain cuts short day 10 of French Open

PARIS (Reuters) - Play was called off for the day at Roland Garros at 1650 GMT on Tuesday as rain frustrated players and fans alike for the second successive day at the claycourt major.

A day after the tournament suffered its first total washout for 16 years, only two hours of play was possible on day 10 of the championships as players such as world number one Novak Djokovic and holder Serena Williams remain stranded in the fourth round.

Djokovic was 3-6 6-4 4-1 up against Roberto Bautista Agut in their fourth-round match.

The Serbian top seed lost the opening set to the 14th-seeded Spaniard on Court Philippe Chatrier when play was halted at 12:47 pm local time for the first time.

After an interruption lasting two hours and 45 minutes, the players resumed and Djokovic wasted no time in regaining the lead, only for the match to be stopped again.

Second seed Agnieszka Radwanska lost 2-6 6-3 6-3 to Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova and Australian Samantha Stosur beat Romanian sixth seed Simona Halep 7-6(0) 6-3.

Play started an hour late as rain continued to fall on Paris.

Holders Serena Williams and Stan Wawrinka and British second seed Andy Murray, who takes on local favorite Richard Gasquet in the quarter-finals, did not even get a chance to get on court.