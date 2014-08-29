Raonic blasts way into U.S. Open third round

Milos Raonic of Canada serves to Peter Gojowczyk of Germany during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fifth seed Milos Raonic blasted his way into the third round of the U.S. Open, pounding 26 aces past Peter Gojowczyk on his way to a 7-6 (4) 5-7 6-4 7-6 (3) win on Thursday.

Raonic, who became the first Canadian man to reach a grand slam semi-final at Wimbledon in July, produced a muscular display on a gusty evening at the U.S. National Tennis Center.

Along with his 26 aces, Raonic fired 64 winners in the three hour scrap with the German qualifier.

Raonic will next meet Victor Estrella Burgos of the Dominican Republic who beat Croatia’s Borna Coric 7-6 (2) 4-6 6-4 6-2.