Raonic races into third round of Australian Open
#Sports News
January 19, 2017 / 6:04 AM / 7 months ago

Raonic races into third round of Australian Open

Ian Ransom

1 Min Read

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - 19/1/17 Canada's Milos Raonic signs autographs after winning his Men's singles second round match against Luxembourg's Gilles Muller.Issei Kato

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Third seed Milos Raonic continued his machine-like advance through the Australian Open on Thursday, easing past Gilles Muller 6-3 6-4 7-6(4) to reach the third round.

The big-serving Canadian, a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park last year, was clinical on a sun-bathed Margaret Court Arena, firing 21 aces and breaking the serve-volleyer from Luxembourg once in each of the first two sets.

Left-hander Muller, who celebrated his maiden ATP title in Sydney earlier this month in his 17th year as a professional, saved a match point in the decisive tiebreak but fired a forehand into the tramlines to bow out.

Raonic will next play French 25th seed Gilles Simon for a place in the fourth round.

Editing by Sudipto Ganguly

