FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raonic sent packing by Spaniard Ramos-Vinolas
Sections
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
Wider Image
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 29, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Raonic sent packing by Spaniard Ramos-Vinolas

Martyn Herman

2 Min Read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros - Milos Raonic of Canada v Albert Ramos-Vinola of Spain - Paris, France - 29/05/16. Albert Ramos-Vinola celebrates . REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - Eighth seed Milos Raonic was swept aside 6-2 6-4 6-4 by Spanish claycourter Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the fourth round of the French Open on Sunday.

The big-serving Canadian could make little impression against the dogged, 28-year-old left-hander who finished the contest with an angled smash on his third match point.

Ramos-Vinolas will play either defending champion Stan Wawrinka or Viktor Troicki in his first grand slam quarter-final, having never been past the second round in his 18 appearances in the four majors.

“I think the slow conditions helped me a little bit today, it was a great day for me. I returned really good and played very solid,” Barcelona-born Ramos-Vinolas said on court.

It was a disappointing day for Raonic who struggled to impose his greater power in humid conditions and dropped his usually reliable serve five times.

He took only one of his seven breakpoint chances, one of which came in the last game of the match when his opponent produced a forehand winner to keep Raonic at bay.

Raonic, who announced on Friday that he would work with seven-times grand slam champion John McEnroe during the forthcoming grasscourt season, had been troubled by a hip injury in his third-round win over Andrej Martin.

Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.