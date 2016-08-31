Aug 31, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Milos Raonic of Canada hits a volley against Ryan Harrison of the United States (not pictured) on day three of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Harrison won 6-7(4), 7-5, 7-5, 6-1. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 31, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Milos Raonic of Canada serves against Ryan Harrison of the United States (not pictured) on day three of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Harrison won 6-7(4), 7-5, 7-5, 6-1. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK American qualifier Ryan Harrison pulled off the biggest shock yet of the U.S. Open by beating fifth seed Milos Raonic 6-7(4) 7-5 7-5 6-1 on Wednesday to reach the third round of the year's final grand slam.

Raonic, who last month became the first Canadian man to reach the Wimbledon final, arrived at Flushing Meadows looking to take the next big step in his career but his bid was cut short by the 120th-ranked Harrison.

The 24-year-old American, who had beat Raonic once in their previous two meetings, came prepared to give the sixth-ranked Canadian a battle and proved the more durable during in a three hour, 37 minute match played under punishing conditions.

While Harrison remained cool and collected it was Raonic, 25, who wilted and called for the trainers several times to deal with cramps and troublesome left wrist.

Harrison, who advanced to the third round of a grand slam for the first time, will next meet Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis, a 6-2 6-4 3-6 6-4 winner over Frenchman Benoit Paire.

