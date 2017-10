Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 11, 2012. The conclusion of the French Open final between six-times champion Nadal and world number one Djokovic spilled over to a second day after rain halted play in the fourth set on Sunday. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - The French Open men’s final between six-times champion Rafa Nadal and world number one Novak Djokovic resumed on Monday after rain stopped play on Sunday.

Nadal, who is chasing a record seventh title, was leading Djokovic 6-4 6-3 2-6 1-2 when play got back underway at 1112GMT.