FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: American tennis player Andy Roddick
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 31, 2012 / 12:05 AM / in 5 years

Factbox: American tennis player Andy Roddick

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - American Andy Roddick said on Thursday he plans to retire after the August 27-September 9 U.S. Open in New York.

* Born Aug 30, 1982 in Omaha, Nebraska

* Played varsity basketball in high school alongside Davis Cup team mate Mardy Fish

* Turned professional in 2000 and at 18 years, three months, was the youngest player in the year-end top 200 rankings.

* Reached world number one ranking in November 2003

* Currently ranked 22nd in the world

* Has a 609-212 career record with 32 singles titles

* Career earnings exceed $20 million

* Won first and only grand slam at 2003 U.S. Open

* Reached finals at Wimbledon three times and lost to current world number one Roger Federer on each occasion.

* Has won 32 titles with career earnings of $20,517,390

* Owns 33 singles victories in Davis Cup competition, second most ever for the United States, behind John McEnroe’s 41.

* Coached by Larry Stefanki since December 2008

* Brother John was an All-American tennis player at University of Georgia and now operates a tennis academy in San Antonio.

* Married swimsuit model Brooklyn Decker in April 2009

Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.