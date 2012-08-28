FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former champion Roddick rolls into U.S. Open second round
August 28, 2012 / 7:25 PM / 5 years ago

Former champion Roddick rolls into U.S. Open second round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Andy Roddick of the U.S. hits a return to compatriot Rhyne Williams during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former champion Andy Roddick gave young American Rhyne Williams a harsh introduction to grand slam tennis as he breezed to a 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory in their U.S. Open first-round clash on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old, whose only grand slam title to date came in 2003, banged down 20 aces as he claimed victory on a sweltering day at Flushing Meadows.

Williams, a qualifier ranked 289th in the world, gave a good account of himself on the vast Arthur Ashe Stadium court but Roddick had too much experience and class for him.

The 20th seed now awaits the winner of the match between Australia’s Bernard Tomic and Carlos Berlocq of Argentina.

Reporting by Simon Cambers in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

