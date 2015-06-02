FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three hurt as side panel falls on crowd
June 2, 2015 / 3:25 PM / 2 years ago

Three hurt as side panel falls on crowd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Three fans were hurt as a side panel from the scoreboard fell on the crowd from the upper part of Court Philippe Chatrier at the French Open on Tuesday.

“A scoreboard steel sheet fell down on to the crowd and three were slightly injured. The area was secured,” organizers said in a statement.

The incident occurred during the quarter-final between Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Japanese fifth seed Kei Nishikori.

The 14th-seeded Frenchman was leading 6-1 5-2.

Strong winds have blown in Paris all day.

Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez

