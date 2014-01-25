FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sampras tips Nadal to surpass Federer's grand slam record
January 25, 2014 / 7:05 PM / 4 years ago

Sampras tips Nadal to surpass Federer's grand slam record

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rafael Nadal of Spain throws his sweatbands into the crowd as he celebrates defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland in their men's singles semi-final match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

(Reuters) - Pete Sampras has tipped Rafa Nadal to beat Roger Federer’s 17 grand slam titles, saying he has never seen anything like the powerhouse Spaniard.

American Sampras saw Federer go past his own 14 grand slams, and Nadal will draw level if he beats Switzerland’s Stanislas Wawrinka in Sunday’s Australian Open final.

“He’s incredible,” Sampras said in a BBC interview after witnessing Nadal in action for the first time live on Friday.

”The movement he has is incredible, he is able to adjust his shots on the run, I’ve just never seen anything like it.

”He’s tough, he’s mentally tough, he has the whole package.

“He’s not looking at 14 (grand slams), he’s looking beyond. Realistically he could well get to 17 or 18 majors when it’s all said and done. He’s a great credit to the sport.”

Sampras said he could not see Federer’s compatriot Wawrinka upsetting the odds to beat Nadal in Melbourne.

”It’s a tough match-up and I‘m not sure he has the firepower from the back of the court. He’s got to deal with Rafa and his nerves, it’s his first major final so he needs to settle down and work his way into the match.

“I think Rafa’s just playing too well.”

Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Josh Reich

