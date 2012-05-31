FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former champion Schiavone through to French third round
#Sports News
May 31, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

Former champion Schiavone through to French third round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Francesca Schiavone of Italy returns the ball to Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

PARIS (Reuters) - Former champion Francesca Schiavone reached the third round of the French Open with a 2-6 6-3 6-1 defeat of Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova on Thursday.

Schiavone, the Roland Garros winner in 2010 and runner-up last year, took some time to get her serve in full working order on Court One.

She gave Pironkova, ranked 41 in the world, few openings in the second and third sets, however, and needed only one matchpoint, which she took with a forehand winner, to claim victory.

The 31-year-old Italian will now play either 19th seed Jelena Jankovic of Serbia or American Varvara Lepchenko.

Reporting by Clare Fallon; Editing by Justin Palmer

