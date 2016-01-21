FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 21, 2016

Nadal's conqueror Verdasco falls to Israel's Sela

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Israel's Dudi Sela hits a shot during his second round match against Spain's Fernando Verdasco at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/John French

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Israel’s world number 87 Dudi Sela succeeded where Rafa Nadal failed when he subdued Spain’s Fernando Verdasco to reach the Australian Open third round on Thursday.

Verdasco, who stunned the 14-times grand slam champion in a five-set epic, won the opening set against the Israeli but faded to lose 4-6 6-3 6-3 7-6(4).

The Spaniard looked fatigued from his exploits against Nadal while the diminutive Sela, cheered on by a flag-waving contingent of fans, struggled with nerves near the end.

Verdasco’s cause was not helped by consecutive double-faults in the fourth set tiebreak, gifting Sela a 5-2 lead.

He managed to save a match point but finished the job with a well-struck backhand return that Verdasco netted.

Sela, 30, will now play Frenchman Jeremy Chardy or Russian Andrey Kuznetsov for a place in the fourth round of a grand slam for only the second time in his career.

Reporting by Martyn Herman in London. Editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
