Factbox: U.S. Open finalist Serena Williams

(Reuters) - Factbox on American Serena Williams, who will bid for her 17th grand slam title against Victoria Azarenka at the U.S. Open on Sunday:

Born in Michigan on September 26, 1981. (Age: 31)

Turned professional in September 1995.

16 GRAND SLAM SINGLES TITLES

Australian Open 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010; French Open 2002, 2013; Wimbledon 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012; U.S. Open 1999, 2002, 2008; 2012

Williams is sixth on the list of female grand slam title winners.

Is one of only five women, after Maureen Connolly, Margaret Court, Martina Navratilova and Steffi Graf, to hold all four grand slam titles at same time. The non-calendar year achievement in 2002-03 was dubbed the ‘Serena Slam’. She beat her older sister Venus in each of the four finals.

She also owns 13 women’s grand slam doubles titles with Venus and has won four Olympic gold medals: Singles (2012), doubles (2000, 2008, 2012).

At the 2009 U.S. Open, Williams was fined $175,000 and placed on a two-year probation for unsportsmanlike behaviour in her semi-final loss to Kim Clijsters.

She missed the U.S. Open in 2010 because of medical complications after cutting her foot on glass while celebrating her win at Wimbledon.

In 2011, she underwent surgery after a life-threatening blood clot was detected on her lung. She made the U.S. Open final but lost to Australia’s Sam Stosur.

Last year she became the oldest woman to win U.S. Open since Margaret Court won her last title in 1973, aged 31.