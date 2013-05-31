Serena makes light work of Cirstea to advance in Paris

Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Sorana Cirstea of Romania during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2013. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - Serena Williams breezed past Sorana Cirstea 6-0 6-2 in the French Open third round on Friday, extending her winning streak to 27 matches and laying down a marker of her title potential.

It took eight games and 33 minutes before her 26th-seeded Romanian opponent made a mark on the scoreboard, a feat that was greeted with sympathetic cheers from the Parisian crowd.

The world number one broke three times in the opening set and although she found the going tougher in the second, losing two early games and facing break points, she had too much power for Cirstea.

Williams, who won her only Roland Garros title in 2002, will play Czech Petra Cetkovska or Italy’s Roberta Vinci in the next round.