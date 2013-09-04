FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serena doles out double bagel to reach semi-finals
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 4, 2013 / 12:36 AM / 4 years ago

Serena doles out double bagel to reach semi-finals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Serena Williams celebrates defeating Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Defending champion Serena Williams walloped Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro 6-0 6-0 to race into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Tuesday.

Top seed Williams served up the dreaded “double-bagel” in a blazing 52 minutes to set up a clash with fifth seed Li Na, who earlier became China’s first U.S. Open semi-finalist by beating Russian Ekaterina Makarova.

“Honstly she’s a great player,” said Williams, blaming the windy conditions for the Spaniard’s futility. “The conditions today were so tough. It was not her best tennis today.”

Suarez Navarro’s consolation is a $325,000 check on her 25th birthday for her first U.S. Open quarter-final.

Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Ian Ransom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.