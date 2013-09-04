Serena doles out double bagel to reach semi-finals

Serena Williams celebrates defeating Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Defending champion Serena Williams walloped Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro 6-0 6-0 to race into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Tuesday.

Top seed Williams served up the dreaded “double-bagel” in a blazing 52 minutes to set up a clash with fifth seed Li Na, who earlier became China’s first U.S. Open semi-finalist by beating Russian Ekaterina Makarova.

“Honstly she’s a great player,” said Williams, blaming the windy conditions for the Spaniard’s futility. “The conditions today were so tough. It was not her best tennis today.”

Suarez Navarro’s consolation is a $325,000 check on her 25th birthday for her first U.S. Open quarter-final.