Serena blitzes Li to reach U.S. Open final

Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Li Na of China at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Defending champion Serena Williams beat China’s Li Na 6-0 6-3 on Friday to reach her second consecutive U.S. Open final.

With the victory, the top-seeded Williams set up a rematch of last year’s final against Belarussian second-seed Victoria Azarenka, who beat Flavia Pennetta in Friday’s other semi-final.

Williams, a 16-times grand slam winner seeking her fifth U.S. Open title, enters Sunday’s final having not dropped a set at Flushing Meadows this year.