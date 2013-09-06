FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serena blitzes Li to reach U.S. Open final
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 6, 2013 / 10:17 PM / in 4 years

Serena blitzes Li to reach U.S. Open final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Li Na of China at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Defending champion Serena Williams beat China’s Li Na 6-0 6-3 on Friday to reach her second consecutive U.S. Open final.

With the victory, the top-seeded Williams set up a rematch of last year’s final against Belarussian second-seed Victoria Azarenka, who beat Flavia Pennetta in Friday’s other semi-final.

Williams, a 16-times grand slam winner seeking her fifth U.S. Open title, enters Sunday’s final having not dropped a set at Flushing Meadows this year.

Reporting by Will Swanton; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.