Serena huffs and puffs into second round in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - World number one Serena Williams huffed and puffed into the second round of the French Open with a 6-2 6-1 win over local favorite Alize Lim on Sunday.

The defending champion sprayed court Philippe Chatrier with unforced errors in a match that was not as one-sided as the score line suggested.

Williams was so confident she would crush her training partner that she warmed up for the encounter wearing a blazer suit, but Lim proved to be a tenacious opponent despite her ranking of 138.

In the opening set, Lim claimed 27 points but surprisingly 23 of those came thanks to Williams’s unforced errors.

Williams wasted four match points in the second set before wrapping it up on the fifth when her opponent sent a backhand long.