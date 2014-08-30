FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serena beats another compatriot to advance
August 30, 2014 / 9:21 PM / 3 years ago

Serena beats another compatriot to advance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates a point against compatriot Varvara Lepchenko during their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Top-seeded Serena Williams faced the toughest test yet in her U.S Open title defense before advancing to the round of 16 with a hard-played 6-3 6-3 win over Varvara Lepchenko on Saturday.

World number one Williams, who had lost a total of five games in her first two matches in a quest to win a third successive U.S. Open, battled for 95 wind-blown minutes against the left-hander, the third fellow American she has met in the tournament.

“My opponent today was spectacular. It was really a good match and it just shows how far Varvara has come, so I‘m really proud of her,” Williams said.

Williams was level 3-3 before running off the last three game of the opening set. Tied again at 3-3 in the second set, the 32-year-old, 17-times grand slam singles winner repeated the feat to claim victory over the 52nd-ranked Lepchenko.

Next up for Williams will be either 15th seed Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain or Kaia Kanepi of Estonia.

Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
