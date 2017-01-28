FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Factbox: Reaction to Serena Williams' 23rd grand slam title
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 28, 2017 / 1:39 PM / 7 months ago

Factbox: Reaction to Serena Williams' 23rd grand slam title

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Reaction after Serena Williams won the Australian Open on Saturday to become the most prolific winner of grand slam singles titles since tennis went professional in 1968 with 23:

LOSING FINALIST VENUS WILLIAMS:

"Serena Williams - that’s my little sister you guys. Your win has always been my win. I think you know that."

"All the times I couldn't be there, wouldn't be there, couldn't get there, you were there. I'm enormously proud of you, you mean the world to me."

ANGELIQUE KERBER, WHOSE 20-WEEK REIGN AS WORLD NUMBER ONE WILL END ON MONDAY WHEN SHE IS REPLACED BY SERENA:

"Congrats to @serenawilliams for this amazing achievement!!! What a historic final- both are true champions."

SEERENA'S FIANCE AND REDDIT CO-FOUNDER ALEXIS OHANIAN ON TWITTER:

I'm so proud of you, Serena"

PAUL ANNACONE, FORMER COACH OF ROGER FEDERER AND PETE SAMPRAS, ON TWITTER:

"23, no words"

ROGER RASHEED, FORMER COACH OF AUSTRALIAN LLEYTON HEWITT:

"Very special sisters on and off the court - SW at 23 and counting. Enjoyed the mental battle of that match."

AFRICAN-AMERICAN R&B SINGER TREY SONGZ ON TWITTER:

"Serena and Venus I love you both. Barriers broken smashed and demolished, you represent us all Everytime and we forever love you. Thank you."

THE U.S. OLYMPIC TEAM HAILS THE FOUR-TIMES OLYMPIC CHAMPION AS THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME ON TWITTER:

"The GOAT"

Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.