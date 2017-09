MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Following are some key stats from Serena Williams’s 6-0 6-4 victory over Agnieszka Radwanska in the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Thursday:

WILLIAMS RADWANSKA

Aces 8 0

Double Faults 1 3

Break points converted 5/6 1/2

Winners 42 4

Forehand winners 12 2

Backhand winner 7 0

Unforced errors 17 7

Total points won 59 34

Match time: One hours 4 minutes