Nadal wins eighth title in protest-hit Paris final
#Sports News
June 9, 2013 / 3:30 PM / in 4 years

Nadal wins eighth title in protest-hit Paris final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to compatriot David Ferrer during their men's singles final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal made light work of fellow Spaniard David Ferrer to win a protest-interrupted French Open final 6-3 6-2 6-3 on Sunday and become the first man to win eight singles titles at the same tournament.

Third seed Nadal, with a jaw-dropping 59-1 record at Roland Garros, collapsed on to the red clay after ending the contest on his first match point.

The match was briefly interrupted in the second set when a bare-chested protester ran onto Court Philippe Chatrier after letting off a flare before being dragged out by security.

The incident failed to derail Nadal, who prevailed after two hours 16 minutes in a one-sided final.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
