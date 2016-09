Sep 10, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Karolina Pliskova (CZE) in action during her match against Angelique Kerber (GER) on day thirteen of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK Germany's second seeded Angelique Kerber beat Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-3 4-6 6-4 to win the U.S. Open final on Saturday, and collect her second grand slam title of the year.

Kerber, who will officially take over from Serena Williams as the world's top ranked player on Monday, celebrated her coronation battling past the 10th seeded Czech in two hours and seven minutes on a steamy Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

