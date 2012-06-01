Sharapova in a hurry as she blasts away Morita

Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts after winning her match against Ayumi Morita of Japan during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PARIS (Reuters) - Maria Sharapova made up for lost time as she hurried into the third round of the French Open with a 6-1 6-1 pummeling of Japan’s Ayumi Morita on Friday.

The Russian second seed had been scheduled to face Morita on Thursday but failed to get on to Centre Court after Paul-Henri Mathieu took almost six hours to beat John Isner.

On Thursday, she refused to hang around longer than necessary on a cold and blustery Suzanne Lenglen Court and whipped winners at will to end 84th-ranked Morita’s challenge as the clock ticked over the hour mark.

Morita’s backhand error on match point allowed Sharapova to become the final singles player to reach the third round, where she will face China’s Peng Shuai.