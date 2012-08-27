FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sharapova tames wind and Czink to advance in New York
August 27, 2012 / 11:05 PM / in 5 years

Sharapova tames wind and Czink to advance in New York

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Maria Sharapova of Russia hits a return to Melinda Czink of Hungary during their women's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK, Aug 27 - Former champion Maria Sharapova cruised into the second round of the U.S. Open on Monday with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Hungary’s Melinda Czink.

The Russian, who won the title in 2006 and is seeded third this year, coped well with a swirling wind to see off the world number 88 in 67 minutes.

Sharapova broke Czink’s serve twice to win the first set and reeled off the last three games to set up a clash with Lourdes Dominguez Lino of Spain in the second round.

The 25-year-old is chasing her second grand slam title of the year, having won the French Open in June to complete a career set of all four grand slam events.

Reporting by Simon Cambers; editing by Steve Ginsburg

