Sharapova eases into third round of U.S. Open
August 30, 2012 / 12:50 AM / in 5 years

Sharapova eases into third round of U.S. Open

Will Swanton

1 Min Read

Maria Sharapova of Russia returns a shot to Lourdes Dominguez Lino of Spain during their match at the US Open women's singles tennis tournament in New York, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former champion Maria Sharapova steamrolled Lourdes Dominguez Lino of Spain 6-0 6-1 at the U.S. Open on Wednesday in another lopsided night match in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Sharapova, champion here in 2006, needed only 54 minutes to sweep aside the Spaniard and advance to a third-round encounter with American wildcard Mallory Burdette.

The Russian’s swift victory followed similarly quick wins by Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams on the main show court at Flushing Meadows the previous evening.

Third-seeded Sharapova hit 29 winners to none from the outclassed Lino.

Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

